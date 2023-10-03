Update 1.9 - Hookah Cafe Simulator

"Dive into the exciting world of Hookah Cafe Simulator with our latest update, version 1.9! We've added a sultry new dancer to the VIP table, enhanced tasks for more fun, introduced a handy hints section, opened up a yard sale for selling second-hand objects, and tantalized your taste buds with fresh tobacco flavors. Get ready for an even more immersive experience!"

New Features:



Yard Sale Stand: Set up your very own marketplace to sell second-hand objects and turn your clutter into cash. Keep your cafe stylish and pocket some extra coins!



Latin Royalty Sofa:The Latin Royalty Sofa will add a touch of class to your cafe. With the sumptuous Latin Royalty Sofa, you may attract even more customers! This lavish addition not only increases tips but also captivates your guests with a spectacular dance performance by a skilled dancer."



Discover New Flavors: Delight customers with unique tobacco options, attracting more visitors to your shop. Find hidden origami around the city to unlock fresh flavors!



Hints Section: Stuck? No problem! Check out our new Hints Section for guidance when you need it. Keep the excitement alive in your Hookah Cafe adventure.

Enhanced Tutorials: Enjoy smoother gameplay with our improved tutorials, making your Hookah Cafe adventure even more user-friendly.

Bug Fixes and Improved Lighting: We've fixed minor bugs and brightened up the environment for an enhanced Hookah Cafe experience.

Immerse yourself in an exciting and dynamic experience like never before with Hookah Cafe Simulator version 1.9. Keep your café running well, deal with rowdy customers, and keep ahead of the competition. We appreciate your continuing support and can't wait to watch you thrive in this exciting new upgrade.

