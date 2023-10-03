 Skip to content

Netherguild update for 3 October 2023

Early Access Update 3/10/2023 - 0.211(A) - Amorphous additions

Build 12346931 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change log 3/10/2023 | Version 0.211(A)

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed gaining equipment from quests with max inventory makes it vanish (community find by Kermainen)
  • Fixed softlock caused by Bandit Leader Pig dropping to 0HP by attacking with poison status (community find by Evermore)

Additions:

  • Added the ability to rotate characters when inspecting them underground
    (And improved the display of guild-rotation)
  • Added the option for edge-scrolling
  • Can rotate the overworld with Q and E (camera rotating keys)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1464221 Depot 1464221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1464222 Depot 1464222
  • Loading history…
