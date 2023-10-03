Early Access Update 3/10/2023 - 0.211(A) - Amorphous additions

Change log 3/10/2023 | Version 0.211(A)
Bugfixes:
- Fixed gaining equipment from quests with max inventory makes it vanish (community find by Kermainen)
- Fixed softlock caused by Bandit Leader Pig dropping to 0HP by attacking with poison status (community find by Evermore)
Additions:
- Added the ability to rotate characters when inspecting them underground
(And improved the display of guild-rotation)
- Added the option for edge-scrolling
- Can rotate the overworld with Q and E (camera rotating keys)
Changed files in this update