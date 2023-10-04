Welcome to the Shimmering Frontier!

Introducing the Shimmering Frontier, a glimmering new biome for you to explore!

Grab your mining picks and stock up on provisions because you’ll want to spend plenty of time uncovering the mysteries of these crystalline caverns. From digging up the dazzling new Solarite Ore all the way to testing out your combat skills in one of our new ancient battle arenas, we can’t wait for you to discover all the new content that’s coming with this major update.

Keep an eye out for new enemies in the form of crystal-mimicking Mimites, insectoid Nilipedes, and GIANT Snails roaming this biome…and be extra careful that you don’t accidentally wander into a field of radioactive crystals – unless you’ve got yourself a Radiation Suit of course. Dangers lurk as you delve ever deeper into this subterranean world, but with a little help from the new Upgrade Station, you can ensure your equipment is up to the challenge.

Mining your way through the underground just got a whole lot easier too, thanks to the Hand Drill, which allows you to move and dig at the same time, and the all-new Obliteration Ray, which is exactly as cool as it sounds. It’s never been easier to forge a path and uncover the resources you’ll need to thrive in the underground. Especially with new crops, fish, recipes, and the Livestock Workbench (improved Cattle transportation, anyone?).

If building a cozy autumnal base is more your vibe, then you’ll love the 40+ new decorative materials and items that we’ve added. Oh, and you’ll be pleased to know that we’ve balanced enemies so that, for the most part, they can no longer destroy defensive base-building options such as doors, fences, and crafted walls. No more frantic mining while you’re out gathering resources wondering if you’ll come home to find a Big Larva has busted into your base.

We’ve said it before, but the Shimmering Frontier biome is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this update. We’ve added over 50 new pieces of equipment throughout the whole game and plenty of new content to our existing biomes including a new species of cattle that you can find in the Sunken Sea. Be careful if you’re travelling by boat, however. There’s something lurking deep below the waves, and it’s even meaner than Omoroth!

We could spend an eternity walking you through all the wonderful new additions to the game, and you can certainly get an idea of what’s to come in our patch notes, but we think the best way to learn about all our new content is to discover it for yourselves! We hope you have a blast playing through this major update and we hope you’ll tell us all about your adventures in the Steam Discussions, on Twitter, and over on the official Core Keeper Discord.

Oh, and don’t forget to let your friends know that Core Keeper is currently available at a whopping 33% discount as part of the Fireshine Games publisher sale! There’s never been a better time to bring your friends on an underground adventure, so head on over to our Steam store page to pick up the game now. Hurry because this discount ends on October 9th.