-Removed carbon from steel
-Fixed bug preventing picking up drones with not targets
-Water gun does not mine rocks.
-Tool tip will anchor in a way to always go into screen and not off it at edges.
-Do not take damage in next life in death screen.
-Health and hunger 100 on death.
-Fix ultra high gravity on stock exchange.
-Respawn with full health and hunger
-FIx null error with turret
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 3 October 2023
Build 0.315
