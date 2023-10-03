Build 0.315

-Removed carbon from steel

-Fixed bug preventing picking up drones with not targets

-Water gun does not mine rocks.

-Tool tip will anchor in a way to always go into screen and not off it at edges.

-Do not take damage in next life in death screen.

-Fix ultra high gravity on stock exchange.

-FIx null error with turret