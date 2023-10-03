 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 3 October 2023

Build 0.315

Build 0.315

Build 12346817

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Removed carbon from steel
-Fixed bug preventing picking up drones with not targets
-Water gun does not mine rocks.
-Tool tip will anchor in a way to always go into screen and not off it at edges.
-Do not take damage in next life in death screen.
-Health and hunger 100 on death.
-Fix ultra high gravity on stock exchange.
-Respawn with full health and hunger
-FIx null error with turret

Changed files in this update

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
