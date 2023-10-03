 Skip to content

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 3 October 2023

Hotfix 0.24.0c Patch Notes

Build 12346816

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upgrading the game version will no longer automatically disable mods if the new version isn't expected to break mod compatibility, even if the mods in question aren't known to be compatible with the previous version.
  • Bugfix: Missile Launchers were missing their crew priorities for supplying mines and nuke parts.

Changed files in this update

Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
