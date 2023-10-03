- Upgrading the game version will no longer automatically disable mods if the new version isn't expected to break mod compatibility, even if the mods in question aren't known to be compatible with the previous version.
- Bugfix: Missile Launchers were missing their crew priorities for supplying mines and nuke parts.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 3 October 2023
Hotfix 0.24.0c Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
- Loading history…
Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
- Loading history…
Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update