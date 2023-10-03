"Hello, the update v1.01 is now live, and the changes we have made are as follows:

The DeadCity map has been removed from the game.

Two new maps have been introduced.

The Crosshair has been improved for better usability.

Changes have been made to the usability of weapons.

General bug fixes have been implemented.

We would also like to mention some of the features we are planning to add in future versions:

V1.02: Changes to the main menu and HUD designs.

V1.02: We are considering reintroducing the Minimap to the game as we currently see it as a significant missing feature.

V1.02: Visual effects (VFX) improvements.

V1.03: Achievements.

V1.03: Enhancements to all animations.

These mentioned updates will be significant, while we will continue to provide regular weekly updates. We appreciate your support and encourage you to reach out for communication and sponsorship opportunities at exteerstudio@gmail.com.