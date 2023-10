Share · View all patches · Build 12346778 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 19:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

Here are some small fixes for controllers

Virtual keyboard will now be accessible via controller when setting server name or naming a save game (Steam Big Picture mode)

Fixed steam overlay not blocking game inputs when open (Steam Big Picture mode)

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.