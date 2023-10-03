- Fixed a bug in the sprite preview in editor.
- Fixed a bug related to entity definitions being placed in a map.
- Fixed a bug related to mouse capture when outside of the window/screen of the game.
- Fixed some bugs in the 2D ARPG sample.
- Added mouse accessibility to all sprite previewers and tile controls.
RPG Architect update for 3 October 2023
Bug Fixes and Feature Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
