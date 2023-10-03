 Skip to content

Swarmcade update for 3 October 2023

Update #6 - The Aliens have landed

Build 12346542

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The sixth update for Swarmcade is now live, and it brings the second secret boss, another new character to unlock, another new ultimate weapon, a new regular weapon, balance changes, quality of life, tweaks, new achievements and bug fixes!

v0.6.5 Patch notes:
  • NEW Secret Boss added to Stage 2
  • NEW Hero added, Alien, starts with Space Bud, Cooldown++
  • NEW Weapon added, Nom Nom , a hungry helper that eats foes whole!
  • NEW Weapon added, Space Pal, another space companion
  • NEW Ultimate - Space Pals 
  • Tweak: “Space Friend” renamed to “Space Bud” 
  • QOL: Removed screen flashing when player is damaged. Now only player sprite flashes red
  • QOL: New icon & sprite for Space Bud
  •  Balance - Ranger buffed - bow and trap cooldowns lowered 
  • Balance - Added a new Ultimate chest spawn opportunity at wave 30 
  •  Bug Fix: A Steam Deck freeze issue (If you still experience crashing on Deck please report here)
  • Bug fix: Ally summons unspawning on Stage 2
  • Bug fix: visual error on TNT 
  • Bug fix: Golden goblet icon
  • NEW - 3 Achievements  [requirements]
  • Kill the Stage 2 secret boss on any difficulty 
  • Unlock the Ultimate  Space Pals
  • Unlock the Alien

