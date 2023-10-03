Update #6 - The Aliens have landed

The sixth update for Swarmcade is now live, and it brings the second secret boss, another new character to unlock, another new ultimate weapon, a new regular weapon, balance changes, quality of life, tweaks, new achievements and bug fixes!
v0.6.5 Patch notes:
- NEW Secret Boss added to Stage 2
- NEW Hero added, Alien, starts with Space Bud, Cooldown++
- NEW Weapon added, Nom Nom , a hungry helper that eats foes whole!
- NEW Weapon added, Space Pal, another space companion
- NEW Ultimate - Space Pals
- Tweak: “Space Friend” renamed to “Space Bud”
- QOL: Removed screen flashing when player is damaged. Now only player sprite flashes red
- QOL: New icon & sprite for Space Bud
- Balance - Ranger buffed - bow and trap cooldowns lowered
- Balance - Added a new Ultimate chest spawn opportunity at wave 30
- Bug Fix: A Steam Deck freeze issue (If you still experience crashing on Deck please report here)
- Bug fix: Ally summons unspawning on Stage 2
- Bug fix: visual error on TNT
- Bug fix: Golden goblet icon
- NEW - 3 Achievements [requirements]
- Kill the Stage 2 secret boss on any difficulty
- Unlock the Ultimate Space Pals
- Unlock the Alien
Changed files in this update