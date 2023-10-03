Update #6 - The Aliens have landed

The sixth update for Swarmcade is now live, and it brings the second secret boss, another new character to unlock, another new ultimate weapon, a new regular weapon, balance changes, quality of life, tweaks, new achievements and bug fixes!

v0.6.5 Patch notes:

NEW Secret Boss added to Stage 2

NEW Hero added, Alien, starts with Space Bud, Cooldown++

NEW Weapon added, Nom Nom , a hungry helper that eats foes whole!

NEW Weapon added, Space Pal, another space companion

NEW Ultimate - Space Pals

Tweak: “Space Friend” renamed to “Space Bud”

QOL: Removed screen flashing when player is damaged. Now only player sprite flashes red

QOL: New icon & sprite for Space Bud

Balance - Ranger buffed - bow and trap cooldowns lowered

Balance - Added a new Ultimate chest spawn opportunity at wave 30

Bug Fix: A Steam Deck freeze issue (If you still experience crashing on Deck please report here)

Bug fix: Ally summons unspawning on Stage 2

Bug fix: visual error on TNT

Bug fix: Golden goblet icon

NEW - 3 Achievements [requirements]