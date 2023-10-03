 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 3 October 2023

Patch 123.4

Patch 123.4

Last edited by Wendy

<h1>Patch 123.4 Changelog:</h1>

New list of fixes and adjustments for the game

<h2>Added</h2>

  • Added jump animation for lion.
  • New Knock out animation.

<h2>Adjustments</h2>

  • Adjusted zebra hitbox (Kick now hits twice).
  • Zebra damage adjusted.
  • Adjusted buffalo's paw size.
  • Adjusted the lioness's jump.
  • Plant healing adjusted.
  • Adjusted the healing plant for the hippo.
  • Removed the bubbles from the healing plant.
  • Reduced the rhino's eating sound.
  • Reduced the sound of the forest birds.

<h2>Buffs</h2>

  • Increased the zebra's Knock out chance.
  • Lion damage increased.
  • Lioness damage increased.
  • Lioness speed increased.
  • Increased chunk food.

<h2>Bug fixes</h2>

  • Audio bug fix for Lion call 5.

