<h1>Patch 123.4 Changelog:</h1>

New list of fixes and adjustments for the game

<h2>Added</h2>

Added jump animation for lion.

New Knock out animation.

<h2>Adjustments</h2>

Adjusted zebra hitbox (Kick now hits twice).

Zebra damage adjusted.

Adjusted buffalo's paw size.

Adjusted the lioness's jump.

Plant healing adjusted.

Adjusted the healing plant for the hippo.

Removed the bubbles from the healing plant.

Reduced the rhino's eating sound.

Reduced the sound of the forest birds.

<h2>Buffs</h2>

Increased the zebra's Knock out chance.

Lion damage increased.

Lioness damage increased.

Lioness speed increased.

Increased chunk food.

<h2>Bug fixes</h2>

Audio bug fix for Lion call 5.

Many thanks to everyone!