<h1>Patch 123.4 Changelog:</h1>
New list of fixes and adjustments for the game
<h2>Added</h2>
- Added jump animation for lion.
- New Knock out animation.
<h2>Adjustments</h2>
- Adjusted zebra hitbox (Kick now hits twice).
- Zebra damage adjusted.
- Adjusted buffalo's paw size.
- Adjusted the lioness's jump.
- Plant healing adjusted.
- Adjusted the healing plant for the hippo.
- Removed the bubbles from the healing plant.
- Reduced the rhino's eating sound.
- Reduced the sound of the forest birds.
<h2>Buffs</h2>
- Increased the zebra's Knock out chance.
- Lion damage increased.
- Lioness damage increased.
- Lioness speed increased.
- Increased chunk food.
<h2>Bug fixes</h2>
- Audio bug fix for Lion call 5.
