 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

이라 update for 3 October 2023

Ira is OUT of EARLY ACCESS!

Share · View all patches · Build 12346485 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

After two years, we are now officially releasing version 1.0 of Ira today, October 3, 2023! We thank you all for your support.

We’ve talked previously about some of the major changes that you could expect to see in the finished game, and now that it’s out, we’d like to list them all here so you know what to expect from Ira starting today.

New Stage

  • Try out the new stage after Stage 6!

Reworked Story

  • The game story has been reworked by Peter Tieryas, author of the Mecha Samurai Empire series of alternate history/science fiction novels!

Backtracking From the Boss Room

  • Now you can revisit the stage after a boss fight, before moving on to the next stage.

Rebalancing

  • Damage buffs to all weapons
  • Health/money rewards (from random drops/breaking objects)
  • Shop pricing adjustments
  • Boss attack pattern adjustments

Localization Overhaul

  • Improved English localization
  • New Japanese localization

New Weapons/Relics

  • Now there are more than 150+ weapons to find and use!
  • Try new synergies from the new additions

Bless Overhaul

  • They now offer more interesting effects than simple stat adjustments!

Improved Details

  • Added sound effects and background music
  • Improved Yeon’s animations
  • Improved stage generation algorithm

Quality of Life improvements

  • Improved UI organization
  • Improved gold/crystal drop animation
  • Exiting out during mid-run

NPC Added

  • Try your luck with the Crow; he may give you something good, or nothing at all

We wish everyone would enjoy Ira, the game where “bullet hell meets roguelike.”

If you encounter any issues during gameplay, please email ira@nicalis.com with the details. Thanks!

[ Nicalis Home ](www.nicalis.com)•[ YouTube ](www.youtube.com/NicalisInc)•[ Facebook ](www.facebook.com/NicalisInc/)•[ Twitter ](twitter.com/nicalis)

© 2023 Nicalis, Inc. / ABShot

Changed files in this update

이라 IRA Content Depot 1536211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link