Ira is OUT of EARLY ACCESS!

Hello everyone!
After two years, we are now officially releasing version 1.0 of Ira today, October 3, 2023! We thank you all for your support.
We’ve talked previously about some of the major changes that you could expect to see in the finished game, and now that it’s out, we’d like to list them all here so you know what to expect from Ira starting today.
New Stage
- Try out the new stage after Stage 6!
Reworked Story
- The game story has been reworked by Peter Tieryas, author of the Mecha Samurai Empire series of alternate history/science fiction novels!
Backtracking From the Boss Room
- Now you can revisit the stage after a boss fight, before moving on to the next stage.
Rebalancing
- Damage buffs to all weapons
- Health/money rewards (from random drops/breaking objects)
- Shop pricing adjustments
- Boss attack pattern adjustments
Localization Overhaul
- Improved English localization
- New Japanese localization
New Weapons/Relics
- Now there are more than 150+ weapons to find and use!
- Try new synergies from the new additions
Bless Overhaul
- They now offer more interesting effects than simple stat adjustments!
Improved Details
- Added sound effects and background music
- Improved Yeon’s animations
- Improved stage generation algorithm
Quality of Life improvements
- Improved UI organization
- Improved gold/crystal drop animation
- Exiting out during mid-run
NPC Added
- Try your luck with the Crow; he may give you something good, or nothing at all
We wish everyone would enjoy Ira, the game where “bullet hell meets roguelike.”
If you encounter any issues during gameplay, please email ira@nicalis.com with the details. Thanks!
[ Nicalis Home ](www.nicalis.com)•[ YouTube ](www.youtube.com/NicalisInc)•[ Facebook ](www.facebook.com/NicalisInc/)•[ Twitter ](twitter.com/nicalis)
© 2023 Nicalis, Inc. / ABShot
Changed files in this update