Ira is OUT of EARLY ACCESS!

Hello everyone!

After two years, we are now officially releasing version 1.0 of Ira today, October 3, 2023! We thank you all for your support.

We’ve talked previously about some of the major changes that you could expect to see in the finished game, and now that it’s out, we’d like to list them all here so you know what to expect from Ira starting today.

New Stage

Try out the new stage after Stage 6!

Reworked Story

The game story has been reworked by Peter Tieryas, author of the Mecha Samurai Empire series of alternate history/science fiction novels!

Backtracking From the Boss Room

Now you can revisit the stage after a boss fight, before moving on to the next stage.

Rebalancing

Damage buffs to all weapons

Health/money rewards (from random drops/breaking objects)

Shop pricing adjustments

Boss attack pattern adjustments

Localization Overhaul

Improved English localization

New Japanese localization

New Weapons/Relics

Now there are more than 150+ weapons to find and use!

Try new synergies from the new additions

Bless Overhaul

They now offer more interesting effects than simple stat adjustments!

Improved Details

Added sound effects and background music

Improved Yeon’s animations

Improved stage generation algorithm

Quality of Life improvements

Improved UI organization

Improved gold/crystal drop animation

Exiting out during mid-run

NPC Added

Try your luck with the Crow; he may give you something good, or nothing at all

We wish everyone would enjoy Ira, the game where “bullet hell meets roguelike.”

If you encounter any issues during gameplay, please email ira@nicalis.com with the details. Thanks!

© 2023 Nicalis, Inc. / ABShot