Sharded World update for 3 October 2023

Small update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, adventurers!

We are happy to announce the release of a minor update for Sharded World! This update will fix bugs and add new Elements and features[/h3]

Content of the update

In this update, we will be adding several new features to the game:
Double-clicking on the left mouse button now buys a temporary buff from the shaman and the right mouse button turns it on and off.

We also fixed a lot of bugs and dorbálávlenie elements that were found in the game. The fixes will include:

  • Adding descriptions for improvements and upgrades in the interface.
  • Splitshot weapon fixes.
  • Fixed health bar overlay now it will be on top of dragon fire.
  • Fixed (increased) discount values of npcs.
  • Fixed some interface and gameplay issues.

