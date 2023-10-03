Small update

Hello, adventurers!

We are happy to announce the release of a minor update for Sharded World! This update will fix bugs and add new Elements and features[/h3]

Content of the update

In this update, we will be adding several new features to the game:

Double-clicking on the left mouse button now buys a temporary buff from the shaman and the right mouse button turns it on and off.

We also fixed a lot of bugs and dorbálávlenie elements that were found in the game. The fixes will include: