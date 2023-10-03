Small update

Hello, adventurers!
We are happy to announce the release of a minor update for Sharded World! This update will fix bugs and add new Elements and features[/h3]
Content of the update
In this update, we will be adding several new features to the game:
Double-clicking on the left mouse button now buys a temporary buff from the shaman and the right mouse button turns it on and off.
We also fixed a lot of bugs and dorbálávlenie elements that were found in the game. The fixes will include:
- Adding descriptions for improvements and upgrades in the interface.
- Splitshot weapon fixes.
- Fixed health bar overlay now it will be on top of dragon fire.
- Fixed (increased) discount values of npcs.
- Fixed some interface and gameplay issues.
Changed files in this update