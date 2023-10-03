 Skip to content

Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 3 October 2023

Version 0.029

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Current Low ET to Lobby Screens.
Added Current High MPH to Lobby Screens.
Added Total Players Online Stat to Lobby Selection Page.

