- Fixes for the bosses crashes
- Another Predelirium softlock that we missed on previous patch
- Another fix on the tutorial, to prevent avoiding the drink part
- Fixed game slot time counter not being precise
- A catalan localization errata
Ugly update for 3 October 2023
Patch v1.0.5
