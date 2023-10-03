 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ugly update for 3 October 2023

Patch v1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12346275 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes for the bosses crashes
  • Another Predelirium softlock that we missed on previous patch
  • Another fix on the tutorial, to prevent avoiding the drink part
  • Fixed game slot time counter not being precise
  • A catalan localization errata

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1983221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link