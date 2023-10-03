 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 3 October 2023

Update, Version 20231003

Build 12346234

English
[Skill]New skill: Polar Hurricane
[The Stranger on the Dock]You will not meet this "stranger" and continue the story. A spell book that teaches Polar Hurricane is the reward. (Welcome back.)
[The Paddy Field]Fixed a fog control bug.
简体中文
【技能】新技能：南极飓风
【港口上的陌生人】你现在可以在港口上遇到这位【陌生人】，你会获得一本教南极飓风的技能书作为奖励。（欢迎回家。）
【水田】修复了一个雾气控制Bug

