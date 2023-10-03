Update, Version 20231003



English

[Skill]New skill: Polar Hurricane

[The Stranger on the Dock]You will not meet this "stranger" and continue the story. A spell book that teaches Polar Hurricane is the reward. (Welcome back.)

[The Paddy Field]Fixed a fog control bug.

简体中文

【技能】新技能：南极飓风

【港口上的陌生人】你现在可以在港口上遇到这位【陌生人】，你会获得一本教南极飓风的技能书作为奖励。（欢迎回家。）

【水田】修复了一个雾气控制Bug

