Update, Version 20231003

English
############Content################
[Skill]New skill: Polar Hurricane
[The Stranger on the Dock]You will not meet this "stranger" and continue the story. A spell book that teaches Polar Hurricane is the reward. (Welcome back.)
#######Debug##################
[The Paddy Field]Fixed a fog control bug.
简体中文
############Content################
【技能】新技能：南极飓风
【港口上的陌生人】你现在可以在港口上遇到这位【陌生人】，你会获得一本教南极飓风的技能书作为奖励。（欢迎回家。）
#######Debug##################
【水田】修复了一个雾气控制Bug
Latest news from Ukraine/烏克蘭小劇場
https://controlc.com/29d7268c
https://pastelink.net/hbc6g78w
Changed files in this update