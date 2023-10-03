 Skip to content

MADNESS: Project Nexus update for 3 October 2023

Beta Patch [2.10.e]

FIXED

⦁ Some Creber clone bodies wouldn't despawn when leaving one room for another. Note: if you were experiencing weapons missing when returning from a mission, please let us know in the bug reports if it's still happening after this update. Thanks!

TWEAKED

⦁ While holding a ranged weapon, and with the appropriate skill, you can now block bullets with your off-hand melee weapon.
⦁ Creber clones will teleport back to you during Contract missions if they end up too far off screen.

