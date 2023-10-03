Alpha V2 Update #3

Share · View all patches · Build 12346101 · Last edited 3 October 2023 – 18:09:23 UTC by Wendy



Another big update full of improvements for all of our amazing alpha players and F10 hitters and stealth killers and crash-makers.

A few highlights:

We've started rolling out the bonuses to the class tree small nodes and cleaning up the big pile of icon mismatches. Knight and Soldier's tree are wired and the others will follow.

Sec AI now mentions AI by name who are being dispatched but not the specific point of interest.

Fixed a ton of UI bugs - appearance preview, class tree, use of ESC to hide, etc. Thanks for these and we're excited to be able to make rapid progress smoothing them out based on your feedback.

Rebalanced weapons and confusing weapon mods

Fixed a series of crashes or mission black screen issues based around different problematic weapon mods

...

Going to stop typing now to get back into the game and keep working on more content and improvements!

See the change log for the full list!

v0.9.7 - 10/3/2023