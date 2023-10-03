Alpha V2 Update #3

Another big update full of improvements for all of our amazing alpha players and F10 hitters and stealth killers and crash-makers.
A few highlights:
- We've started rolling out the bonuses to the class tree small nodes and cleaning up the big pile of icon mismatches. Knight and Soldier's tree are wired and the others will follow.
- Sec AI now mentions AI by name who are being dispatched but not the specific point of interest.
- Fixed a ton of UI bugs - appearance preview, class tree, use of ESC to hide, etc. Thanks for these and we're excited to be able to make rapid progress smoothing them out based on your feedback.
- Rebalanced weapons and confusing weapon mods
- Fixed a series of crashes or mission black screen issues based around different problematic weapon mods
...
Going to stop typing now to get back into the game and keep working on more content and improvements!
See the change log for the full list!
v0.9.7 - 10/3/2023
- Improved Cyber Knight and Soldier class tree with small nodes getting Attribute / bonus / icon updates
- Sec AI actions now includes enemy's name when dispatching to investigate
- Added Delete button to load game screen
- Added 3 new character outfits
- Added preview icons for Appearance tab face and hats (more coming)
- Improved balance, names and stats for shotguns and blades on sale
- Fixed hidden field that was making some weapon mods (like Sniper Scopes) seem too similar
- Improved placement, sit and scale of some cosmetics especially hats
- Contact service and goods offer can now properly display availability (all spots at the clinic are full, etc)
- Added notes when inventory, market or cold storage are empty due to no items or filter
- Fixed training screen to use ESC instead of H to hide, improved mouse focused navigation (still more to do)
- Fixed roster subtitle to include merc and recruit counts
- Fixed piles of issues with keys leaking through F10 window or journal / video window
- Fixed lock up with equipping barrel attachments to certain ARs
- Fixed issue where character hover might appear in the middle of the movement and be stuck on screen
- Roster list now updates correctly when appearance and name are changed
- Improved credits screen, thanks for all the support!
- Fixed typos, smoothed dialog
