Major Update 3: The Underworld

Trinity Fusion’s Major Update 3 is now live, featuring:
A new boss in the Underworld: The Extant Decay
Updated enemy setups in the Underworld levels.
Fine-tuned the combat feel based on the feedback we got at Gamescom and PAX.
- Hit feedback when attacking multiple enemies at once has been reworked to make the player character feel more responsive.
- There are now generally slightly more enemies per level, but enemies have a bit less base health.
- Added controller rumble. Keep the feedback on this coming!
A brand new Energy Weapon for Altara: The Resonance Star. A chargeable projectile that ricochets off of walls and between enemies, with a chance to inflict Weak on anything it damages.
Altara has a new passive traversal ability: Hover.
- This ability is unlocked after defeating the Extant Decay.
Other stuff in the update:
Enemy Changes:
- A brand-new ranged enemy has been added to the Underworld: the Squidshroom
- Airborne enemies like the Wasps and Quad Shooters now go into a recoil animation when hit, interrupting their attacks, making it easier to take them out up close without getting hit.
- Flying enemies in the Underworld now have substantially less base HP.
- Ewer Assassin no longer gets stuck midair if killed while teleporting away.
- A large “NO ENERGY” prompt now appears on-screen when the player attempts to use an Energy Weapon without enough Energy.
- Fixed a bug that was breaking the Reroll upgrade on the Amp Select screen
- Fixed a bug that made the first Underworld boss stop attacking the player after a while.
Weapon Tweaks
- The Hunter Seeker projectiles now lock onto enemies from a much greater distance.
- Weapons with an intrinsic elemental effect now list the effect in their perks list.
- The Ice Katana has been toned down so it’s a little less broken.
- Several areas in the In-Between have been slightly tweaked to make it more clear where the player needs to go to proceed.
Streamer Mode:
- Adjusted the appearance of the the on-screen text to make it a bit more readable
- Updated the localizations for the chat messages.
