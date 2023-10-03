Oh no, what's that? Update 1.003

Greetings. This update is more minor and focuses more on various little things in the first three chapters of the game, as well as simplifying a few game segments that were unnecessarily frustrating for players who like to explore environments.

Missing object bowl after interrogation with woman in basement, corrected.

Wall of Shame in the Eavesdropping sequence didn't turn on after the people on the bench dialogue was clicked, fixed.

Occasionally disappearing cursor on the ground, fixed.

Light revision of The City at the Gallery in Act 2. The absorption of the inner voice will be slower.

Texts for the Door sequences in Act 2 will make the door slightly less visible for clarity when pointing the cursor at the question.

"Lust" added to two situations in the 3. act. But It is only be more noticeable on Regular difficulty.

Cursors in Act 3 were often overlapping or missing altogether, towards the end of the chapter. Corrected.

Introductory notice when the game starts slightly modified.

On side note: I'm gradually adding new act-by-act guides to the game's Steam Guide to better contextualize and describe what the player should do. Even with the video Walkthrough!

And I'll say it again! Thanks for all your feedback, they are wonderful and hope u didn't trash the game prematurely.