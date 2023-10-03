 Skip to content

An Ankou update for 3 October 2023

V0.3.1d

Build 12345913

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix:

  • the danger hint zone of suicide monster now correctly move with them when they are pushed
  • Spirit of the Book was interrupted when you attacked
  • Gold Magnet description was displaying an error

Balance Changes:

  • Nun initial move speed is 10% faster
  • Spirit of the Book has been completely revamped to hopefully be more useful:
  • the radius has been increased by 25% compared to the Book weapon
  • the spirit cast the spell centered on your character and not himself
  • the spirit now cast the spell each time you stop if you're not inside its previous circle
  • the circle of the spirit will stay indefinitely as long as you're staying inside or go outside but don't stop.
  • if you interrupt the spirit by moving while it's channelling and you didn't reach the third power of the circle, you'll have to start a new circle by leaving the first one to trigger a new cast.

