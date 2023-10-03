Bug Fix:
- the danger hint zone of suicide monster now correctly move with them when they are pushed
- Spirit of the Book was interrupted when you attacked
- Gold Magnet description was displaying an error
Balance Changes:
- Nun initial move speed is 10% faster
- Spirit of the Book has been completely revamped to hopefully be more useful:
- the radius has been increased by 25% compared to the Book weapon
- the spirit cast the spell centered on your character and not himself
- the spirit now cast the spell each time you stop if you're not inside its previous circle
- the circle of the spirit will stay indefinitely as long as you're staying inside or go outside but don't stop.
- if you interrupt the spirit by moving while it's channelling and you didn't reach the third power of the circle, you'll have to start a new circle by leaving the first one to trigger a new cast.
Changed files in this update