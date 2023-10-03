Ostranauts Hotfix Patch (0.12.1.18) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.12.1.18 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix update to our recently released "Rate My Ship" update, which fixes the broken fusion reactor introduced in the performance optimization patch.

Saves from v0.12.0.0 and later should work. Note that if you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Fixed a bug that prevented the reactor from igniting, despite all systems being ready.

Fixed a bug that caused reactor UI to show wrong status after shutting down due to lack of reactants.

Fixed a bug that would show wrong reactant amounts if reactant canisters were added/removed before reactor switched on.

Fixed incorrect audio on reactor fuel reg button.

Fixed a bug that allowed the reactor to overcharge batteries.

The main focus for this hotfix was to restore lost functionality to the fusion reactor. Our recent performance optimization included a change to how powered items work, which interrupted the normal power-on sequence for the reactor. (It turns on slightly differently than most powered items, with an "on" battery mode before a second "on" ignition mode.)

While trying to fix that, we stumbled across a few other minor issues in the reactor that were quick to fix, so we threw those in there, as well. Collateral bug fixing, if you will!

Note that we have a more significant revisit to the reactor system planned in a future milestone (0.14 "Across the System"), since that will require fusion torch thrust. This patch is just a fix to hold us until then.

Also note that 0.13 "Lucky Number 13" milestone is coming up soon! No exact date yet, but likely in a few weeks. That milestone will include ship-to-ship comms, procedural plots, and some supernatural flavor. We're hard at work putting that together now!

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC