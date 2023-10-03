- Introducing new highscores category the Might. The might is an calculated unit of your overall fortress strength. Including your player level, your player skill levels, spell upgrades, number of buildings, the upgraded levels of buildings, the troops you currently have and their level. Basically anything you can achieve, even being in the guild gives you might because it means your character is stronger.
- Also fixed many trivial bugfixes.
Only Fortress update for 3 October 2023
Update Notes for October 3rd
Patchnotes via Steam Community
