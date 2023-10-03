 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Only Fortress update for 3 October 2023

Update Notes for October 3rd

Share · View all patches · Build 12345826 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Introducing new highscores category the Might. The might is an calculated unit of your overall fortress strength. Including your player level, your player skill levels, spell upgrades, number of buildings, the upgraded levels of buildings, the troops you currently have and their level. Basically anything you can achieve, even being in the guild gives you might because it means your character is stronger.
  • Also fixed many trivial bugfixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2503131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link