UPDATE v0.0.6

BUGS REPAIRED
- A bug has been fixed that did not allow another mission to be played if one had previously been carried out.
- The animations with the items for women have been adapted.
CHANGES
- The layout of the Workbench has been changed.
- The code design in the Lobby has been improved.
- The mechanics of the flashlight have been changed, it now points where you are looking.
- The weight mechanic, which was only visual in the inventory, has been removed, a new system will be implemented in the future.
NEW MECHANICS
- An "outliner" has been added to see which items are interactable.
