Night of Spirits update for 6 October 2023

UPDATE v0.0.6

Night of Spirits update for 6 October 2023

UPDATE v0.0.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUGS REPAIRED

  • A bug has been fixed that did not allow another mission to be played if one had previously been carried out.
  • The animations with the items for women have been adapted.

CHANGES

  • The layout of the Workbench has been changed.
  • The code design in the Lobby has been improved.
  • The mechanics of the flashlight have been changed, it now points where you are looking.
  • The weight mechanic, which was only visual in the inventory, has been removed, a new system will be implemented in the future.

NEW MECHANICS

  • An "outliner" has been added to see which items are interactable.

