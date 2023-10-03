Patch Notes - Update 0.2.0.0 [AVAILABLE NOW]

Today's update introduces the largest amount of content we've added since launch. The team have been hard at work iterating on your feedback, so expect to see the now unlocked Zone B, reach new heights with a raised Pilot level cap, embark in an all-new mech kitted out with the URF SMG, Multi Missile Launcher, Long Jumper Thrusters, and experience a plethora of fixes and quality of life changes. Oh, and did we mention you can stomp infantry units now?

Take a look through all this and more below!

Features

Maximum Pilot Level cap increased to 35.

Wyndham Moors (Zone B) is now accessible.

Third person camera is now implemented as the default view.

All weapons now have infinite ammo.

180 degree turning is now available.

Ostentum Heavy mech platform blueprint now available at Pilot Level 26.

Ultra Rapid Fire SMG blueprint now available in the workshop at Pilot Level 26.

Long Jumper Thruster blueprint now available in the workshop at Pilot Level 27.

Multi Missile Launcher blueprint now available in the workshop at Pilot Level 27.

Audio

Audio degradation arising after long play sessions should no longer occur.

Fixed audio issues that would occur towards the end of A0E6.

Bugs

A drone should no longer spawn underground in mission A Busted Pipe Dream.

Audio no longer becomes muffled if a session is disconnected.

During the Patrol mission Mech Bait, the smuggler mech's health will no longer randomly deplete resulting in a failure.

Enemies will no longer fall between the crates at Blackport.

Enemy health bars will no longer appear too small during the Patrol mission Poetry in Motion.

Enemy mech will not spawn behind rocks in A0E6.

Fixed misc. bugs causing the game client to crash.

Havn will no longer get stuck under the MTP platform during A0E1.

Pilots should no longer be able to launch patrol without a second weapon equipped.

Players will no longer experience an infinite loading screen when repairing a mech.

Prompts should appear correctly when approaching a console whilst dashing.

Rock clipping should no longer cause pilots to get stuck through them.

The game will no longer crash when modifying a component before the previous is completed.

Toggling between windows during the loading screen should no longer cause pilots to get stuck in an infinite load screen.

Various improvements to Adam Slek in A0E6 that were progression blockers fixed.

Volta laser sound no longer lingers after an enemy death.

Gameplay

A total of 3 Patrol Missions can be discovered concurrently.

Critical hit spots are now present on Mechs in the game and are indicated by the colors of the damage numbers upon impact.

Enemy infantry crushing is now possible by making a direct impact with them that burst their shields, incurring a small amount of damage to the player’s mech.

Infantry will now flee, and retreat from mechs in certain instances.

Medium drones will fly kamikaze into pilots when on low health as intended.

Weapon recoil system has been reworked to create an improved shooter experience.

Thruster speed and fuel consumption has been improved for increased utility.

The final encounter in the To Trail an Assassin mission should now scale accurately in difficulty.

There is an increase in random encounter locations throughout Zone A.

All existing Thrusters have been rebalanced to create more unique characteristics for each Thruster.

Minor weapon and platform stat changes following Power Level formulae refactors.

Graphics

A number of visual environmental issues in Zone A have been fixed.

Environment elements have had additional layers of polish.

Improved textures across various structures across the game.

Windowed full screen option now available.

Improvements

Additional objects across Zone A & B are now more destructible.

Patrol Mission rewards have been rebalanced.

Thruster sizes now scale according to the Light, Medium, and Heavy mech class chosen.

Patrol Mode

Threat Level is no longer on a constant tick and instead will increase based on your actions in the world, such as completing missions and defeating enemies.

Players should no longer experience rogue random encounters spawning during missions to avoid any confusion between objectives.

World Threat Level will now increase when a certain amount of resnodes are broken.

Quality of Life

Dash ability has been rebuilt as part of the Thrusters system to remove bugs and offer future opportunities of Dash focused Thrusters.

Mouse sensitivity settings have been adjusted for better calibration.

New cross hair in the center of the screen now displays remaining ammo in magazine, weapon heat, and clearer accuracy indicator.

Resnodes have been rebalanced for both frequency and provided resources.

Heavy class mech platforms have been rebalanced to offer much greater health pools in exchange for their decreased mobility.

UI / Text

Crosshairs will turn red when aiming at enemy turrets as intended.

Fixed a bug that prevented a weapon upgrade when skill points were spent.

Fixed various missing text strings

HUD elements will now appear to be curved with the cockpit.

Loot notifications will no longer overlap with the radar's compass.

Players will have separate control options for third and first person mouse sensitivity.

Press P in-game will toggle between 1st and 3rd person camera view. Gamepad is up on the D-Pad.

Third and first person camera views can be toggled from the in-game menu.

Top up button in the Hangar will no longer spill out of the panel.

UI elements displayed in the cockpit should no longer overlap with one another.

"Quit" button is now clearer in Mech Pad settings.

Miscellaneous

Sacrificed a few infantry crush test dummies to stomp out additional improvements in various areas of gameplay.

