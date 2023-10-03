Alpha Revision. Update 0.2.6.0

Alpha Revisions & Feature Developments

Save File and Starting Game status reset.

Revised Camera to a traditional First person perspective.

Removed previous look swivel effect on view camera.

Revised hydro meter depletion rate.

Sprinting depletes hydration meter with a revised rate.

Camp Generator can no longer be spawned or deleted.

Resource deposits currently limited to 4k x 4k playfield.

Intro Message text life time set to about 10 seconds.

Revised Death and Respawn Mechanics.

Player now respawns with 30 health, battery,and hydration.

World Terrain shifted slightly for intro scenario development.

Revisions and Experiments on Lighting and shading.

Shadows and LightMaps disabled at shader level for revisions.

Small revision to creating tile data for terrain splats.

Internal Engine revisions and game changes.

Terrain now uses a double buffer to reduce stutter when roaming.

Most normal maps removed for Alpha revisions.

Mini-Map remains disabled / removed

Explorable map area limited to -64k to +65k

*Many bugfixes and Engine Code cleanups.

Known Issues:

Lighting on objects does not sync with Day & Night Cycle.

Collision on many objects is disabled for rework.