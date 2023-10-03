Patch 1.0.9

Thank you all for your patience.

We've tested some things, and now we're ready to release a new, slightly larger update.

Added an entirely new system of saving and loading the game.

Added AIM mode (press space or D-pad up to test it out)

Made brighter lights on murder 1&2

Added a way to turn off realistic water (for a performance boost)

You are able to highlight the stains for 3 seconds (previously 1 second) by pressing F (or D-pad down)

Some fixes for optimization

We are still working on the game and we are aware of what is still in need of fixing. In the middle of October we are going to release a new patch with new missions and tools.

Cheers,

Dev Team