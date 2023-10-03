 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pool Cleaning Simulator update for 3 October 2023

Patch 1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 12345690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all for your patience.

We've tested some things, and now we're ready to release a new, slightly larger update.

  • Added an entirely new system of saving and loading the game.
  • Added AIM mode (press space or D-pad up to test it out)
  • Made brighter lights on murder 1&2
  • Added a way to turn off realistic water (for a performance boost)
  • You are able to highlight the stains for 3 seconds (previously 1 second) by pressing F (or D-pad down)
  • Some fixes for optimization

We are still working on the game and we are aware of what is still in need of fixing. In the middle of October we are going to release a new patch with new missions and tools.

Cheers,
Dev Team

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2165621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link