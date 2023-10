Small patch to address some issues since the last update.

Fixed ‘Quad Crasher` not applying wave crasher

Fixed missing Aura Amplifier Proto attachment missing

Fixed missing “No Levels” text in campaign level selector when no custom levels are present

Fixed bug with Support Fighters causing them to sometimes go too far forward

Fixed lots of typos (huge thanks to Wheres My Moose!!)

Fixed several UI issues with overlapping text

Fixed several Japanese localization issues