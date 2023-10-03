Welcome to the launch of the Lamplighters League!



It goes without saying, maybe, but this is a special day for us, and we are so excited to be sharing this game with you. Games like this take a long time to bring to life from the first pitches to the final product you can finally play today. At each stage there are unique challenges—especially when bringing to life a brand new game world and working out new twists for an established and complex genre like turn-based tactics. It can be grueling, especially when the build isn’t feeling fun, or a production deadline is looming. Or, worse, when those two things are happening at once.

It can also be incredibly rewarding. There was a moment during development where we were, in fact, facing down the fact that infiltration just wasn’t fun and there was a big deadline coming up fast. We needed to rethink things, and we needed to do it quickly. Under that pressure the team prototyped and implemented the real time takedowns in just a few weeks. I jumped up in the air the first time I saw the shock from a mine travel through the water on the ground to take out an unaware enemy. It was a big victory right when we needed it as a team.

The thing is through all of that, the ups and the downs, we were thinking of you. Well, not you, of course, in all likelihood we’ve never met, but you, the player. Would this ability work? Is this still approachable? Are we rewarding high-skill play? Is Marteau smarmy enough? Would you think this moment was funny or that that one was touching?

This is the longest we’ve gone at HBS without getting to meet our audience, our community. Thanks to Kickstarter, we were often developing with you, working on beloved franchises like Shadowrun and BATTLETECH. We had trusted community members that could offer feedback and share their enthusiasm as we went.

That was not the case with The Lamplighters League—until now.

Back when we first started work on The Lamplighters League, we had some big ideas. We wanted a game that was approachable but that maintained a tactical challenge. We set out to create a game that was wry and fun, but never crossed over into camp or silliness. Above it all we wanted to send you an adventure, an adventure where you command characters, not units.

Did we pull it off? That’s up to you to decide.

Welcome aboard, it’s nice to meet you, and we hope you have rip-roaring great time.

Chris Rogers

Game Director



