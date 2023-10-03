New Patch: Hyper Mode & Passive Slots

Hey everyone,

Here are the details of our 4th patch, along with some exciting additions and improvements to enhance your experience:

Additions

HYPER MODE! : Challenge your skills with the introduction of Hyper Mode, along with achievements to test your prowess.

: Challenge your skills with the introduction of Hyper Mode, along with achievements to test your prowess. Additional Passive Slots : We've expanded the possibilities by adding 2 more passive slots, allowing you to equip up to 6 passives simultaneously.

: We've expanded the possibilities by adding 2 more passive slots, allowing you to equip up to 6 passives simultaneously. Damage Reporting : Keep track of the damage done by each attack in the result screen, giving you valuable insights into your performance.

: Keep track of the damage done by each attack in the result screen, giving you valuable insights into your performance. Enhanced Ability Progression : All abilities now display their progression under the corresponding icons, making it easier to monitor your skill development.

: All abilities now display their progression under the corresponding icons, making it easier to monitor your skill development. Next Rank Information : Talent descriptions now include information about the next rank, providing clarity on your potential upgrades.

: Talent descriptions now include information about the next rank, providing clarity on your potential upgrades. Mini-Boss Marker : We've added a ring marker under mini-bosses to make them stand out during your runs.

: We've added a ring marker under mini-bosses to make them stand out during your runs. Wizard's Freeze Time Ultimate: This ultimate now freezes time and stops the timer at the end of the level, giving you a strategic advantage.

Bug Fixes

Boss Level End Sequence : The end sequence for boss levels has been fixed for a smoother experience.

: The end sequence for boss levels has been fixed for a smoother experience. Enemy Spawning : Addressed missing enemy spawning from certain foes.

: Addressed missing enemy spawning from certain foes. Time Upgrade Potion : The Time upgrade potion now correctly displays the total value instead of just the difference.

: The Time upgrade potion now correctly displays the total value instead of just the difference. Potion Finder : Fixed the issue where the Potion Finder reached 100% and suggested an upgrade unnecessarily.

: Fixed the issue where the Potion Finder reached 100% and suggested an upgrade unnecessarily. Improved Error Handling : We've improved error handling to provide a more stable gaming experience.

: We've improved error handling to provide a more stable gaming experience. Teleport Locations : Corrected invalid teleport locations for Tar-Baphon.

: Corrected invalid teleport locations for Tar-Baphon. Flail Destruction : Cleaned up the Flail destruction mechanics for better gameplay.

: Cleaned up the Flail destruction mechanics for better gameplay. Victory Screen : The game no longer pauses when showing the victory screen.

: The game no longer pauses when showing the victory screen. Photosensitive Prompt : Resolved the error that caused the photosensitive prompt to close incorrectly.

: Resolved the error that caused the photosensitive prompt to close incorrectly. Passive Ability Rarity : Fixed a bug where passive abilities were providing twice the rarity level when unlocked.

: Fixed a bug where passive abilities were providing twice the rarity level when unlocked. Damage Indicator Color : Corrected the color for damage indicators.

: Corrected the color for damage indicators. Chest Prompt Timing: Fixed enemy movement occurring before the chest prompt was completely closed.

Balancing

Elite Chest Drop Rates : Updated elite chest drop rates for a more balanced progression.

: Updated elite chest drop rates for a more balanced progression. Chapter Item Drop Rates: Adjusted chapter item drop rates to improve the overall game balance.

Updates

Maker Color Swap : Swapped the maker color under the player and companion for better visibility.

: Swapped the maker color under the player and companion for better visibility. Health Bar Color: Health bars are now red instead of green for improved clarity.

For more details, refer to our complete patch notes.

Thank you for being a part of our community and providing valuable feedback that has helped us shape this patch. We hope you enjoy these new features and bug fixes! Special thanks to the players helping our playtest! If you want to participate, head to our Discord channel.

Cheers!