Patch 1.2.1 is now live!



Greetings Vessels,

We’ve released a new update addressing some issues and bugs that arose after the release of Update 1.2.

Thank you all once again for your continued support!

Gameplay Changes

Card Balance

With update 1.2 we introduced a wide array of balance changes to cards. Some of these didn’t quite hit our targets, so we’re adjusting them again to bring them in line. We’ve also adjusted some card numbers to account for behaviour changes caused by bug fixes, which you can find listed below.

[table equalcells=1][tr][td]Type[/td][td]Name[/td][td]Change[/td][/tr][tr][td]Relic[/td][td]Bouquet of Invigoration[/td][td]Health increased adjusted from a flat value of 100 to a scaling value of 40%[/td][/tr][tr][td]Relic[/td][td]Golden Thread Purse[/td][td]Luck increase per Coin adjusted from 1% per 20 Coins to 1% per 50 Coins[/td][/tr][tr][td]Relic[/td][td]Pouch of Liveliness[/td][td]Health increase adjusted from a flat value of 70 to a scaling value of 25%[/td][/tr][tr][td]Relic[/td][td]Reclaimed Coin[/td][td]Luck increase reduced from 18% to 10%[/td][/tr][tr][td]Relic[/td][td]Talon of Luck[/td][td]Temporary Luck increase reduced from 32% to 20%[/td][/tr][tr][td]Weapon[/td][td]Arms of the Storm[/td][td]Periodic Posture Impact applied to the wearer has been reduced from 17 to 10[/td][/tr][tr][td]Weapon[/td][td]Blades of Nature's Growth[/td][td]Extra Earth Damage per Stack has been increased from 20 to 30[/td][/tr][tr][td]Weapon[/td][td]Bringer of Cataclysm[/td][td]Burning Damage has been changed from a scaling value of 100% to a flat value of 10[/td][/tr][tr][td]Weapon[/td][td]Bulwark of the Blizzard[/td][td]The Storm now inflicts Damage faster, and it has been increased from 50 to 70 Frozen Damage[/td][/tr][tr][td]Weapon[/td][td]Executioner’s Greataxe[/td][td]Weapon Damage increase per Stack has been increased from 100% to 150%[/td][/tr][tr][td]Weapon[/td][td]Flaring Arms[/td][td]Burning Damage has been increased from 35 to 99[/td][/tr][tr][td]Weapon[/td][td]Greatsword of the Mountain Guard[/td][td]The Extra Frost Damage has been increased from 100 to 170[/td][/tr][tr][td]Weapon[/td][td]Hatchets of Glacial Advance[/td][td]The Extra Frozen Damage per Unique Card Suit has been increased from 5 to 10[/td][/tr][tr][td]Weapon[/td][td]Overcharging Thunderbolts[/td][td]Stacks required reduced from 7 to 6[/td][/tr][tr][td]Weapon[/td][td]Redoubt of Arcane Curse[/td][td]Extra Spirit Damage per Unspent Mana reduced from 6 to 3[/td][/tr][tr][td]Weapon[/td][td]Swords of Ghostly Strikes[/td][td]Extra Spirit Damage increased from 100 to 150[/td][/tr][tr][td]Weapon[/td][td]Swords of the Frost[/td][td]Previous Effect: After applying Frozen 5 times, the next will have its duration increased by 100%, and the target takes 100% increased Damage.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Weapon[/td][td]The Plunderer’s Impetus[/td][td]Extra Burning Damage reduced from 15 to 9[/td][/tr][tr][td]Weapon[/td][td]Thunderstrike[/td][td]Lightning Strike Damage increased from 100 to 250[/td][/tr][/table]

Bug Fixes

Major Fixes

Fixed an issue where Critical Hit Chance was not correctly applied to Magic Damage. All Magic Damage that does not originate from Status Effects can now critically hit, and will be affected by Critical Hit Chance.

Cards

Fixed an issue where “Brooch of the Bleeding Sun” did not give extra Burning damage.

Fixed a bug where “Emberstone” didn’t apply Burning to nearby enemies.

Resolved an issue where “The Rupture” did not increase Critical Damage.

Fixed an issue where the player could be given the wrong predicted Hatred Card when starting a new lifetime.

Fixed a bug causing “Axes of Cosmic Cold” not to do extra frost damage.

Fixed a bug where Inner Growth and Superior Inner Growth would either not function at all, or not give the correct amount of cards.

Fixed an issue causing Foresight to occasionally not draw a card even when the player has already played eligible cards.

Resolved a bug causing the “Thunderbolts” weapon not to receive any effect from Overcharging.

Resolved an issue where effects that spawn game objects (such as “Emberstone”) do not work correctly if the effect triggers while the player is dodging. Spawning behaviour has also generally been improved for weapons across the board.

Fixed an issue where “Earth Splitter” did not always create shockwaves correctly.

Fixed an issue which could cause effects from Undetermined Fate to last longer than intended.

Fixed various minor bugs where some Cards would not apply Buffs correctly, or would not function when played.

General

Fixed an issue where enemies would sometimes spawn with missing health.

Fixed an issue where Soul Fragments would sometimes give Sky cards in the center slot.

Combat

Fixed a bug causing the Posture Meter to disappear when full.

Fixed a bug causing Magic Damage to vary more than the intended amount.

Fixed an issue where players would be given more Forceful Attack tokens than intended.

Fixed an issue where Status Effects would not always apply where a status effect is already applied.

UI

Resolved an error causing text to overlap in the Skilltree in several languages

Audio

Resolved several issues with music behaviour, which would be resolved upon opening the pause menu.

Thank you all once again for your support throughout!

If you have any questions or comments, drop them in the replies. There's also the option to come and join our Discord to talk about Ravenbound with your fellow Vessels. We’d love for you to come and hang out with us!

See you in Ávalt.