October 3rd Patch Notes

- Added status hints and interaction. In the future, you will need to press and hold the Y key to enter a new stage. Moreover, the appearance of the card pack at the end of the battle also requires player interaction to prevent stage transitions from blocking player operations.
- Fixed the damage of pesticides
- Fixed the infinite spawning of monsters in rage mode
- Adjust the scaling performance random value when the defense tower is upgraded
- Because the difficulty is too high, the levels of the three starting roads in the rage mode have been temporarily removed.
Cropisle TD update for 3 October 2023
