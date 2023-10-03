 Skip to content

Cropisle TD update for 3 October 2023

October 3rd Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added status hints and interaction. In the future, you will need to press and hold the Y key to enter a new stage. Moreover, the appearance of the card pack at the end of the battle also requires player interaction to prevent stage transitions from blocking player operations.
  • Fixed the damage of pesticides
  • Fixed the infinite spawning of monsters in rage mode
  • Adjust the scaling performance random value when the defense tower is upgraded
  • Because the difficulty is too high, the levels of the three starting roads in the rage mode have been temporarily removed.

