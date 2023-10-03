6 New entities, new effect, achievements and change - Update 0.3.15

Fix :
- The destruction of the rune by the entity was counted several and prevent to pose a new one.
- The physics of cubes (clues) is disabled for projectiles (bullet).
- Minor fix
New :
- Add 12 achievements
- Add or replace animations and effects.
- End of contract statistics indicate the evidence that appeared during the game. (emf, fingerprints, date...)
- Add 6 new entities
- Add pictures to collection
- Add variation to entities skins.
- Add the list of entities in the statistics with the main result of the game (identified, banned, dead, not identified, number of games).
- New improvement in the shop.
Change :
- The entity with LOST behaviour does not use its ability while hunting.
- Slightly increased chance of triggering Voice.
- Drawing, date and identity issue an EMF unique to the creation.
- Rework shield
- The number of simultaneous footprints is limited.
- Increased duration and chance of seeing an apparition with LSS.
- Purple sentences: the entity will write the missing clue (date, identity, drawing) as a priority.
- Echo of Death soldiers are sensitive to burning flash.
- Cursed walls appear randomly during the hunt. The location of the walls changes automatically or by touching the entity. You can walk through the wall, taking light damage.
- Improving the outdoor atmosphere: Little house, Fynch Farm, The old haunting...
And More ;)
