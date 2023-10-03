 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

This is a Ghost update for 3 October 2023

6 New entities, new effect, achievements and change - Update 0.3.15

Share · View all patches · Build 12345288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix :

  • The destruction of the rune by the entity was counted several and prevent to pose a new one.
  • The physics of cubes (clues) is disabled for projectiles (bullet).
  • Minor fix

New :

  • Add 12 achievements
  • Add or replace animations and effects.
  • End of contract statistics indicate the evidence that appeared during the game. (emf, fingerprints, date...)
  • Add 6 new entities
  • Add pictures to collection
  • Add variation to entities skins.
  • Add the list of entities in the statistics with the main result of the game (identified, banned, dead, not identified, number of games).
  • New improvement in the shop.

Change :

  • The entity with LOST behaviour does not use its ability while hunting.
  • Slightly increased chance of triggering Voice.
  • Drawing, date and identity issue an EMF unique to the creation.
  • Rework shield
  • The number of simultaneous footprints is limited.
  • Increased duration and chance of seeing an apparition with LSS.
  • Purple sentences: the entity will write the missing clue (date, identity, drawing) as a priority.
  • Echo of Death soldiers are sensitive to burning flash.
  • Cursed walls appear randomly during the hunt. The location of the walls changes automatically or by touching the entity. You can walk through the wall, taking light damage.
  • Improving the outdoor atmosphere: Little house, Fynch Farm, The old haunting...

And More ;)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1985421 Depot 1985421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link