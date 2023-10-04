 Skip to content

Mutants: Genesis update for 4 October 2023

Update 0.6.4

Mutants: Genesis update for 4 October 2023

Update 0.6.4

⚖️ BALANCE PATCH

  • The mid-season Balance Patch has arrived! You can find all the information and changes it brings in the steam article.

🎎 Fixed a visual bug on the avatar selection screen.

💎 SHOP

  • Corrected a visual bug which indicated that you were receiving Golds instead of the free Credits from the daily pack
  • Corrected translation errors.

🎴 CARDS

  • Fixed a bug where Charon's Execution ability would not activate during the opponent's turn. It now works normally again.
  • Fixed a bug with the Void Turret ability. Its effect now triggers normally.
  • Fixed various FX and SFX.

🗼RANKED MATCHES
Fixed a bug in the way score is calculated in a match between two players of Master rank.

