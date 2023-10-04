Update 0.6.4
⚖️ BALANCE PATCH
- The mid-season Balance Patch has arrived! You can find all the information and changes it brings in the steam article.
🎎 Fixed a visual bug on the avatar selection screen.
💎 SHOP
- Corrected a visual bug which indicated that you were receiving Golds instead of the free Credits from the daily pack
- Corrected translation errors.
🎴 CARDS
- Fixed a bug where Charon's Execution ability would not activate during the opponent's turn. It now works normally again.
- Fixed a bug with the Void Turret ability. Its effect now triggers normally.
- Fixed various FX and SFX.
🗼RANKED MATCHES
Fixed a bug in the way score is calculated in a match between two players of Master rank.
