A New Free Bonus Level!

WooLoop Patch Notes V1.4.80
New Features
- New Free Bonus Gallery image
- Added a Kickstarter message to the Exit Screen
Bug Fixes and Misc
- Updated the Patreon Credits
- Small level fixes to the Airship and Tram levels
