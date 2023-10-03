A New Free Bonus Level!

Share · View all patches · Build 12345129 · Last edited 3 October 2023 – 19:06:08 UTC by Wendy

A New Free Bonus Gallery image!

To celebrate our Kickstarter going live RIGHT NOW we are sharing a free Bonus gallery Image for you to enjoy!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/toastielabs/skystead-ranch

Our Kickstarter is live now!

The Kickstarter Campaign for our newest game project, Skystead Ranch, is live now!

We need your help! Our Kickstarter is here and won't be around for long. Check it out and make a difference while you still can!

The Digital Deluxe Tier will unlock exclusive WooLoop content for you to enjoy!

Thank you for your support. 💖

WooLoop Patch Notes V1.4.80

New Features

New Free Bonus Gallery image

Added a Kickstarter message to the Exit Screen

Bug Fixes and Misc