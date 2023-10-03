Patch Update Notes:

Version V_1939_31023

Ranked Screen Improvements:

We've revamped the Ranked Screen to enhance user-friendliness. Enjoy a more intuitive experience when engaging with ranked gameplay.

Improved Chat Functionality:

With Unity's integration of Vivox, we've updated our in-game chat functions to provide a seamless communication experience for players. Enjoy crystal-clear voice communication and enhanced text chat capabilities.

Achievements Fix:

We've identified and resolved issues related to achievements to to ensure a seamless unlocking process. Now, you can earn and track your achievements without any hiccups.

Enhanced Network Stability:

We've worked on optimizing our network code to address internet connectivity issues. Continued efforts to improve network stability, addressing minor internet connectivity issues for a smoother gameplay.

Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy these improvements. As always, feel free to provide us with feedback to help us make your gaming experience even better!