hexceed update for 3 October 2023

hexceed Patch Notes V1.12.136

Build 12345072

Our Kickstarter is live now!

The Kickstarter Campaign for our newest game project, Skystead Ranch, is live now!
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/toastielabs/skystead-ranch

We need your help! Our Kickstarter is here and won't be around for long. People who select the "Digital Deluxe" Tier will unlock access to an exclusive DLC world for hexceed!

Thank you for your support. 💖

New Features

  • Added a Kickstarter message to the Exit Screen

Bug Fixes and Misc

  • Updated the Patreon Credits

