Our Kickstarter is live now!
The Kickstarter Campaign for our newest game project, Skystead Ranch, is live now!
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/toastielabs/skystead-ranch
We need your help! Our Kickstarter is here and won't be around for long. People who select the "Digital Deluxe" Tier will unlock access to an exclusive DLC world for hexceed!
Thank you for your support. 💖
hexceed Patch Notes V1.12.136
New Features
- Added a Kickstarter message to the Exit Screen
Bug Fixes and Misc
- Updated the Patreon Credits
Changed files in this update