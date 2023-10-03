Share · View all patches · Build 12345072 · Last edited 3 October 2023 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Our Kickstarter is live now!

The Kickstarter Campaign for our newest game project, Skystead Ranch, is live now!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/toastielabs/skystead-ranch

We need your help! Our Kickstarter is here and won't be around for long. People who select the "Digital Deluxe" Tier will unlock access to an exclusive DLC world for hexceed!

Thank you for your support. 💖

hexceed Patch Notes V1.12.136

New Features

Added a Kickstarter message to the Exit Screen

Bug Fixes and Misc