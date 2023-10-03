 Skip to content

Spirit Of The Island update for 3 October 2023

Adventurland DLC is LIVE! + Patchnotes for Beach Resort

Build 12345063

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi friends!

We are excited to launch our brand new DLC Adventureland! It's available for purchase right away at the link below:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2507940/Spirit_of_the_Island__Adventureland

Together with the DLC, we are releasing new Quality of Life features:

  • The tech is here: now you can create buildings without moving resources to your character’s inventory;
  • Tourists can sit on the chairs now. The function for players will be added a bit later;
  • All fruit trees will show their names when you get close to them;
  • Items like fishing rods will stack in your inventory;
  • Chests will have more than one backpack in coop;
  • You can move objects on your island now. Even the palm trees, yes;
  • We added new special effects in the Museum;
  • We removed lightning strike effect during rain to improve performance;
  • We’ve changed how museum stores items to adjust for better text fonts;
  • Option to invert the scroll wheel direction on the item hotbar.

We hope you enjoy your time in Adventureland!

Changed files in this update

