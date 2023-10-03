Adventurland DLC is LIVE! + Patchnotes for Beach Resort

Hi friends!
We are excited to launch our brand new DLC Adventureland! It's available for purchase right away at the link below:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2507940/Spirit_of_the_Island__Adventureland
Together with the DLC, we are releasing new Quality of Life features:
- The tech is here: now you can create buildings without moving resources to your character’s inventory;
- Tourists can sit on the chairs now. The function for players will be added a bit later;
- All fruit trees will show their names when you get close to them;
- Items like fishing rods will stack in your inventory;
- Chests will have more than one backpack in coop;
- You can move objects on your island now. Even the palm trees, yes;
- We added new special effects in the Museum;
- We removed lightning strike effect during rain to improve performance;
- We’ve changed how museum stores items to adjust for better text fonts;
- Option to invert the scroll wheel direction on the item hotbar.
We hope you enjoy your time in Adventureland!
Changed files in this update