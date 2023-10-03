Adventurland DLC is LIVE! + Patchnotes for Beach Resort

Share · View all patches · Build 12345063 · Last edited 3 October 2023 – 14:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi friends!

We are excited to launch our brand new DLC Adventureland! It's available for purchase right away at the link below:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2507940/Spirit_of_the_Island__Adventureland

Together with the DLC, we are releasing new Quality of Life features:

The tech is here: now you can create buildings without moving resources to your character’s inventory;

Tourists can sit on the chairs now. The function for players will be added a bit later;

All fruit trees will show their names when you get close to them;

Items like fishing rods will stack in your inventory;

Chests will have more than one backpack in coop;

You can move objects on your island now. Even the palm trees, yes;

We added new special effects in the Museum;

We removed lightning strike effect during rain to improve performance;

We’ve changed how museum stores items to adjust for better text fonts;

Option to invert the scroll wheel direction on the item hotbar.

We hope you enjoy your time in Adventureland!