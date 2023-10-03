 Skip to content

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre update for 3 October 2023

Patch Notes - October 3rd, 2023

Build 12344988

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's patch consists of various backend stability and server fixes to ready up the title for future, larger patches.

This patch also includes the necessary changes to turn cross play back on for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. Once you install the latest patch, cross play will be enabled and PC will be reintegrated into the pool.

Please make sure to fully close the title and restart to download the patch.

To report any and all existing or persistent issues, please use the [support site](support.txchainsawgame.com).

Please stay tuned to the official channels for any news on the status of the upcoming patch.

Thanks for your continued support and patience!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1433141
  • Loading history…
