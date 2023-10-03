Patch Notes - October 3rd, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12344988 · Last edited 3 October 2023 – 21:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Today's patch consists of various backend stability and server fixes to ready up the title for future, larger patches.

This patch also includes the necessary changes to turn cross play back on for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. Once you install the latest patch, cross play will be enabled and PC will be reintegrated into the pool.

Please make sure to fully close the title and restart to download the patch.

To report any and all existing or persistent issues, please use the [support site](support.txchainsawgame.com).

Please stay tuned to the official channels for any news on the status of the upcoming patch.

Thanks for your continued support and patience!