Gun Ugly update for 3 October 2023

Patch 1.2.1: Fly Gun Revamp

Patch 1.2.1: Fly Gun Revamp

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The fly weapon:

  • The explosion always happens when the damage over time ends
  • When the explosion would kill an enemy during its damage over time, it explodes
  • this makes it way more useful if you hit an enemy and don't finish it off and swap to another weapon
  • No longer has a limit of flies before it explodes
  • combined with the above its is more consistent and understandable
  • it's now much stronger against high health enemies
  • Is louder
  • Has a sound when hitting enemies

Also level 1 tells the player about dashing on hard mode.

