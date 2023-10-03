Patch 1.2.1: Fly Gun Revamp

The fly weapon:
- The explosion always happens when the damage over time ends
- When the explosion would kill an enemy during its damage over time, it explodes
- this makes it way more useful if you hit an enemy and don't finish it off and swap to another weapon
- No longer has a limit of flies before it explodes
- combined with the above its is more consistent and understandable
- it's now much stronger against high health enemies
- Is louder
- Has a sound when hitting enemies
Also level 1 tells the player about dashing on hard mode.
