Build 0.314

-Battery lights up and charges after save/load

-Farm cubes do not prevent a rig from moving while being flown

-Trash does not attach to and move with a piloted space rig

-Rugs move with rig when being flown.

-Cheat key correctly gives all blueprints on 5 presses

-Remove water gun ammo from crates as not needed

-Rename wire floor glass floor.

-Fix ability to place items on glass floor without them floating above them.

-fix bug where saves with only one item would show a collapse arrow anyways until UpdateStyles() is called;

-fixed several issues with various settings widgets for Reset() calls;

-removed exit save; game now does not save on exit abut warns you.

-world names must be alphanumeric

-Attempt to fix lose item bug. This bug is my number one enemy right now! Can anyone help find repro steps for this? Or video? The issue is, sometimes when you click to unpack a structure from your hotbar, it disappears. It is related to equipping a new structure onto an occupied hotbar slot that is already selected. Let me know if you get it or can repro it or catch it on video.