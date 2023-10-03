Info Update

Added a tutorial
Added toggleable damage numbers in options
Added toggleable enemy hp bars in options
Added a codex where you can read about mechanics, right now just breeding and gun mutations
Nearby guns have an indicator you can see through walls at the beginning of a run
Weak gun mutations have been buffed
Players take half damage from explosions
2 new gun mutations!
Thanks to everyone for supporting the game! I'm getting married this week! So there might be a short break in updates.
