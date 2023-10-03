 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wyrd Gun update for 3 October 2023

Info Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12344876 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a tutorial
Added toggleable damage numbers in options
Added toggleable enemy hp bars in options
Added a codex where you can read about mechanics, right now just breeding and gun mutations
Nearby guns have an indicator you can see through walls at the beginning of a run
Weak gun mutations have been buffed
Players take half damage from explosions
2 new gun mutations!

Thanks to everyone for supporting the game! I'm getting married this week! So there might be a short break in updates.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2343001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2343002
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2343003
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link