Info Update

Added a tutorial

Added toggleable damage numbers in options

Added toggleable enemy hp bars in options

Added a codex where you can read about mechanics, right now just breeding and gun mutations

Nearby guns have an indicator you can see through walls at the beginning of a run

Weak gun mutations have been buffed

Players take half damage from explosions

2 new gun mutations!

Thanks to everyone for supporting the game! I'm getting married this week! So there might be a short break in updates.