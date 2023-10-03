Early Access 1.0 READY!!!

I just uploaded Early Access 1.0, so I'm ready for tomorrow!

I'm a little excited because it's my first pixel art game.

For its creation, I was obviously inspired by Vampire Survivors, but also by Bannerlord.

Precisely for this reason, if MOTK were to have a good following among players, I would like to develop a second title where I will create a Bannerlord-style campaign, but simpler and more focused on the fantasy world.

Being Early Access, I'm open to any ideas and advice.

Report the bugs you encounter and make criticisms, as long as they are polite and constructive: without criticism, you cannot grow.

I hope you enjoy MOTK and that it allows you to relax after a tiring day of work/study :)