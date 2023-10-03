 Skip to content

Kainga update for 3 October 2023

Hotfix 1.1.07

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just fixing a critical bug that would make inspirations disappear. Most recent patch notes here.

Thanks!
-KaingaDev

