- Fixed a bug where the physics simulation becomes unstable during processing lags
- Fixed a bug where thin objects disappear when cut
- Fixed a bug where swimming is only possible with Touch controllers
- Fixed a bug where objects sometimes don't leave the hand
- Fixed a bug where the separation operation occasionally triggers the sound effect twice
Primitier update for 3 October 2023
v1.7.1
