 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Primitier update for 3 October 2023

v1.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12344720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the physics simulation becomes unstable during processing lags
  • Fixed a bug where thin objects disappear when cut
  • Fixed a bug where swimming is only possible with Touch controllers
  • Fixed a bug where objects sometimes don't leave the hand
  • Fixed a bug where the separation operation occasionally triggers the sound effect twice

Changed files in this update

Primitier Content Depot 1745171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link