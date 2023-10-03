 Skip to content

Hero Siege update for 3 October 2023

Patch 6.0.1

Patch 6.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Linux Status:
We've had to disable all dynamic lighting effects for Linux users.
Unfortunately Linux is not working nicely with our systems and is causing crashes, other platforms are unaffected.
We are working on a fix, but its going to take some time.

All platforms:

  • Fixed a crash with mercenaries life per hit
  • Fixed Market crashing
  • Fixed Hell difficulty causing crash
  • Fixed Guild experience visualization
  • Fixed various small online crashes
  • Fixed a crash with Exo black hole causing crash
  • Fixed a crash with waypoints (Linux)
  • Fixed a crash with mercenary Spellburn ability
  • Fixed a crash with audio emitter
  • Fixed Ping position when map is off or in large mode
  • Lowered mercenary skill cooldowns a bit
  • Fixed an Issue where players were not able to see or join each others rooms
  • Fixed couple minor translation and localization errors
  • Fixed an issue where users were unable to create new accounts
  • Fixed Guild XP progress not updating
  • Added Guild level indicator
  • Fixed DLC's on Android not working

