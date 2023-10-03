v1.0.7 Update Notes

Major changes
- Fix bug that some side mission cannot be finished
- The 1st planet now will not generate buildings.
- Fix bug that blocks in deep sea may blink.
- Fix bug that gene list will not refresh while switching template in edit panel.
- Fix bug that sometimes creatures cannot be throw.
- Change the autosave mechanism, now it will save every 50 turns.
- Fix a bug that it may fail to load save data.
- Fix a bug that some side mission will generate multi times.
- Greatly decrease the tech point cost for those higher tier genes.
- Fix bug that 9 higher tier genes cannot be mutated.
- Add 9 new mutated genes for Thallus.
- Add Hibernation button in pause menu, you can now stop the run at anytime in game.
- Add reward for scanning building at 2nd and 3rd planet.
Minor changes：
- Fix some localization text bugs.
- Polish some zones in environment.
- Add annoucement in start menu.
- Polish the creatures locations on planet, now they will not stand in a line.
Changed files in this update