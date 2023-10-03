 Skip to content

女娲号 Nuwa update for 3 October 2023

v1.0.7 Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major changes

  1. Fix bug that some side mission cannot be finished
  2. The 1st planet now will not generate buildings.
  3. Fix bug that blocks in deep sea may blink.
  4. Fix bug that gene list will not refresh while switching template in edit panel.
  5. Fix bug that sometimes creatures cannot be throw.
  6. Change the autosave mechanism, now it will save every 50 turns.
  7. Fix a bug that it may fail to load save data.
  8. Fix a bug that some side mission will generate multi times.
  9. Greatly decrease the tech point cost for those higher tier genes.
  10. Fix bug that 9 higher tier genes cannot be mutated.
  11. Add 9 new mutated genes for Thallus.
  12. Add Hibernation button in pause menu, you can now stop the run at anytime in game.
  13. Add reward for scanning building at 2nd and 3rd planet.

Minor changes：

  1. Fix some localization text bugs.
  2. Polish some zones in environment.
  3. Add annoucement in start menu.
  4. Polish the creatures locations on planet, now they will not stand in a line.

Changed files in this update

