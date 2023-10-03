October 3rd Update (1)

Dear players,
Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:
- Added a camera distance setting in the settings interface, allowing you to adjust the camera's distance from the character during combat.
- Weapon display is now disabled during movement and non-combat idle animations, making it easier to observe characters up close.
- Runes will no longer have a predetermined drop affiliation and will instead increase the drop rate of corresponding affiliations with each rune enhancement skill.
- Rune recasting will no longer yield duplicate rune enhancements.
- After blessing recasting, the probability of the three discarded blessings appearing in the current game will be reduced by 50% (reducing to 25% upon subsequent reactivation, and so on).
- Added a rendering scale setting, defaulting to 100. Players with lower-end configurations can adjust the rendering scale to improve performance.
- Two new versions of tutorial tasks have been added, along with instructions on how to unlock difficulties.
- Fixed an issue where novice tutorial tasks did not have guide icons when chatting with Valkyries.
Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.
Changed files in this update