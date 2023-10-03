October 3rd Update (1)

Dear players,

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:

Added a camera distance setting in the settings interface, allowing you to adjust the camera's distance from the character during combat. Weapon display is now disabled during movement and non-combat idle animations, making it easier to observe characters up close. Runes will no longer have a predetermined drop affiliation and will instead increase the drop rate of corresponding affiliations with each rune enhancement skill. Rune recasting will no longer yield duplicate rune enhancements. After blessing recasting, the probability of the three discarded blessings appearing in the current game will be reduced by 50% (reducing to 25% upon subsequent reactivation, and so on). Added a rendering scale setting, defaulting to 100. Players with lower-end configurations can adjust the rendering scale to improve performance. Two new versions of tutorial tasks have been added, along with instructions on how to unlock difficulties. Fixed an issue where novice tutorial tasks did not have guide icons when chatting with Valkyries.

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.