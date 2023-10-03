 Skip to content

Tatari: The Arrival update for 3 October 2023

Small Patch 1.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're excited to bring you a new patch update! Our team has been hard at work addressing feedback and making improvements to enhance your gaming experience. Here's a quick rundown of what's new:

Material Updates: We've adjusted the materials for certain objects, making them more distinct and noticeable.

Sound Fixes: Some sound issues have been addressed and fixed for a smoother audio experience.

Boundary Adjustments: We've fine-tuned some boundary sizes to ensure they align better with the game environment.

We always strive to provide the best experience for our players, and your feedback plays a crucial role in that. Please continue to share your thoughts and suggestions with us.

Thank you for your continued support and happy gaming!

Changed files in this update

