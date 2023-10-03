Sea of Dreams: Update

An update has been released for Sea of Dreams.
- Rewriting computer CD text.
- Added directions for the piano riddle.
- Collision optimization.
- Fixed a problem with ultrawide screens.
- Minor code maintenance, no customer-facing changes.
