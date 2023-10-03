Patch 1.0.9.62

v 1.0.9.62
As always you can watch us build the game live on Twitch.
Known Issues
- RURU language has not been updated past Fern/Rhode in Animus.
- Our translator lives in Moscow and cannot be paid due to the war.
- Once we have a way of fixing this the RURU translation will move forward.
New Content
- Shelly has new talky animations.
- Shelly has new standy animations.
- Shelly's storyline has been finished.
This portion of Animus is finally complete. Both Shelly and Sheldon have 36+ possible routes in their respective rooms for the Forest Stroll section. There are only a handful of rooms left in Animus before we move on to Jotunheim. Estimated release date for Animus is now December 2023. Will let you know if that changes as we get closer but I doubt it will!
Bug Fixes
- Multiple dialog errors have been fixed in French.
- Multiple dialog errors have been fixed in English.
- Muspelheim no longer crashes the client.
- The credits no longer crash the client.
Bug Reporting
- Please report any issues via DM on Discord to Thor#5264.
- You can also send these to GoPirateSoftware@Gmail.com
- Include a screenshot, it makes it much easier to fix!
Upcoming Content
- The rest of Animus (Chapter 3) is being actively developed.
- The next step is the resolution of the Mossbacks family quarrels.
- After this Animus will be completed. We're targeting December 2023!
Changed files in this update